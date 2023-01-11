iHeartRadio
Man charged after bank robbery in Chatham


AM800-News-Bank-Montreal-Chatham-Robbery-Google-Maps

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 29-year-old man after a bank robbery in Chatham.

It happened late Tuesday morning at the Bank of Montreal on St. Clair Street.

Police say the man entered the bank wearing a black medical mask and slipped the teller a note to give him all the money. 

According to police, money was exchanged and the man left the bank.

A description was provided to police and the man was located and arrested a short distance away.

He is facing a robbery charge and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
 

