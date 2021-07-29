Man Charged after Break and Enter on UWindsor Campus

A man faces charges after a break and enter on the University of Windsor campus last Friday morning.

According to Windsor Police Service, officers were called to the 700 block of Patricia Road at around 9 a.m.

Patrol officers arrive to find a man acting aggressively who had sustained minor injuries from a previous incident.

Investigators say campus police had provided a description of a suspect who allegedly broke into a building in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue earlier in that morning.

Windsor police say the 29-year-old man was placed under arrest and charged with break and enter.

