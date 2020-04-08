Man Charged after Driving into a Building in Leamington

A London, Ont. man faces several charges after allegedly smashing his pick-up truck into a building in Leamington, Ont.

The OPP were called to the 200 block of Talbot Street West around 12 p.m. Monday for a report of a pick-up truck hitting a building.

Police say the truck and the building sustained "extensive damage" but the man managed to drive away.

A pick-up truck that allegedly smashed into a building in the 200 block of Talbot Street West in Leamington, Ont. on Monday April 7, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Essex County OPP)

A second call came in minutes later reporting the same truck had struck a hydro pole and a parked car nearby, according to police.

Officers located the truck that allegedly struck the building and arrested the driver around 12:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old man from London, Ont. is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and seven counts of driving while prohibited.