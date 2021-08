A man faces charges after threatening a dog in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street for a disturbance Thursday afternoon.

Police say a woman was walking her dog when a man started yelling at her and directing threats at her dog.

A 47-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Police say the man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.