Man Charged after Threatening Nurse and Security Guard in Chatham-Kent

A 27-year-old man has been charged after an incident at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's Emergency Room.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to the hospital Tuesday night to assist staff with a patient.

According to police, a man threatened a nurse and also threatened and assaulted a security guard.

The man of no fixed address has been charged with uttering threats and assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

