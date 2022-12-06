Man charged after vehicle ends up on lawn of Tecumseh home

One man is facing multiple charges including impaired driving after a vehicle ended up on the lawn of a home in Tecumseh.

Around 1:07 a.m. on Dec. 3, provincial police in Tecumseh were called about a single motor vehicle collision at a property in the 900 block of William Street.

Police say it was determined that a vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the lawn of the residence and hit a brick pillar.

The driver of the vehicle drove away from the area before police arrived at the scene.

Investigators say the driver had placed a call to 911 reporting their vehicle had been stolen.

Officers patrolled the area and located the vehicle and the driver and took them into custody without incident.

No injures were reported.

As a result of investigation, a 36-year-old Tecumseh man is charged with public mischief, failure to stop after an accident, operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

