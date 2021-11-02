Man charged following fatal collision in September

A 56-year-old man from Harrow has been charged with careless driving causing death by the Kingsville OPP, following a collision back in September.

OPP crews as well as the Kingsville Fire Department and Windsor-Essex EMS responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 6th on Heritage Road in Kingsville.

According to police, it involved a vehicle and a pedestrian who was outside gardening at the time, later identified as the 69-year-old victim Evelyn Greenwood from Kingsville.

Daniel Brook is scheduled to appear in court in Windsor at a later date to answer for the charge.