Man charged following stabbing in Chatham

Policer officers in Chatham-Kent have arrested a local man after responding to a disturbance Wednesday night where a man was stabbed.

According to police, after investigation they learned that two men known to each other got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation at a residence in Chatham.

That resulted in one man being stabbed with a knife, and a woman in the home was also threatened.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Chatham man, was transported to hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.