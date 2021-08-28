Man Charged for Playing Music Too Loud

A 28-year-old man should have lowered the volume.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to an ongoing noise complaint call Tuesday night on Partridge Crescent in Chatham.

According to police, officers have responded to nine noise complaints since June about a man playing music too loud.

Police say the man has been cautioned and charged under the noise by-law.

He was arrested and also charged with with mischief – interfering with lawful use and enjoyment of property.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court in September.