Man charged in alleged hate-motivated assault of 12-year-old girl on TTC bus: police

Toronto police say a man has been charged in the alleged hate-motivated assault of a 12-year-old girl on a city transit bus.

Police allege the accused and the girl were on the same bus around 4:15 p.m. one day earlier this month when the man started to make unprovoked threats against the child, who he did not know, and other passengers.

They allege the man then hit the girl with his hand while making racial slurs.

Police say the man then fled the scene in the city's east end, around Danforth Avenue and Main Street, before officers arrived.

They say the 12-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Police say a 32-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged Monday with threatening bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with probation.