Man charged in Chatham bank robbery

An investigation is underway following a bank robbery in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police responded to the TD Canada Trust on King Street around 3:10 p.m. on Friday afternoon and received information that a man entered the bank wearing a dark coat with a hood covering his head and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Police say cash was exchanged and the suspect fled.

A man was identified later in the evening and a 40-year old Chatham man was arrested on a charge of robbery.

He was taken to police headquarters and is being held pending a bail hearing.