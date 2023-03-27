iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Man charged in Chatham bank robbery


am800-news-chatham-kent-police

An investigation is underway following a bank robbery in Chatham. 

Chatham-Kent Police responded to the TD Canada Trust on King Street around 3:10 p.m. on Friday afternoon and received information that a man entered the bank wearing a dark coat with a hood covering his head and passed a note to the teller demanding money. 

Police say cash was exchanged and the suspect fled. 

A man was identified later in the evening and a 40-year old Chatham man was arrested on a charge of robbery. 

He was taken to police headquarters and is being held pending a bail hearing. 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE