An arrest has been made following a sexual assault investigation in Leamington.

On Saturday, provincial police say a man allegedly entered a home and touched a woman inappropriately while she was sleeping before being chased out of the residence.

Marane F. Thompson, a 58-year old Leamington man, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with break and enter and sexual assault.

The OPP reminds the public to lock your doors whenever possible.