Man charged twice after 2 separate child porn investigations in Windsor

Windsor Police have announced a man who was charged in a child pornography investigation has been charged again for similar offences.

They allege the individual likely used instant messaging platform "Kik" to share, access, and download child pornography, and may have contacted youth on the app in attempts to meet them.

In August of 2021, the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in online child pornography.

Stemming from that investigation, Tyler Fioret was charged with posession and distribution of child pornography.

Another investigation beginning in September of 2021 has now lead to more charges against Fioret, after what police call a thorough investigation identified him as having allegedly repeated a similar offence.

On Friday, March 25, 222, Tyler Fioret was located and arrested without incident. He's being hit with identical charges to the August 2021 charges.

Investigators say there is potential for victims, therefore they're encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is a member of the Province of Ontario's Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.