Man charged with assault after striking woman in Chatham

A 33-year-old man from Chatham-Kent has been charged with assault after he was seen striking a woman.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call on Keil Drive in Chatham Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man and a woman were engaged in a verbal argument and police say, the man was seen striking the woman and pushing her against a building.

Police say the pair separated before officers arrived but descriptions were provided.

The couple was located a short distance away and the man was arrested.

He was released with conditions and a future court date.