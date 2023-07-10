Man charged with assaulting a police officer in Chatham

A Tilbury man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Chatham early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were conducting a property check on Grand Avenue East, where a man was located and confirmed to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court for weapons charges.

Police say as they attempted to arrest the man, he became confrontational and assaultive towards the officers.

A taser was deployed and he was taken into custody.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

He was held pending a bail hearing.