Man charged with first-degree murder in death of OPP officer

Court documents show that Alain Bellefeuille has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer shot at a home in Bourget, Ont., today.

The documents show Bellefeuille has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Ontario Provincial Police have said Sgt. Eric Mueller and two other officers were responding to reports of gunshots at a home when they were allegedly "ambushed and shot.''

Police said a 39-year-old man was arrested at the home and a long gun was found at the scene.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique has said no one else appeared to be inside the home during the shooting and the three officers were the only ones shot.

Carrique has described Mueller as an exemplary officer, a well-respected mentor and 21-year law enforcement veteran.

He says one of the injured officers remains in hospital in serious condition while the other officer has been released.