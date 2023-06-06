Man charged with murder of estranged wife but Windsor police still looking for her

A Michigan man has been arrested in Windsor in connection to the murder of his estranged wife, who police are still trying to locate.

Windsor police officers took Brian Aaron Marbury into custody near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel shortly after 9 p.m. on June 5, 2023.

The 45-year-old Marbury has been charged with the first-degree murder of Sahra Bulle, who was last seen during the evening of May 26, 2023.

On June 3, Windsor police issued a call for the public's help to locate the 36-year-old Bulle.

Though the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to search for the Windsor woman, significant evidence enabled investigators to obtain a warrant for Marbury's arrest.

Investigators continue to seek information that will lead to Bulle's whereabouts.

Additional details on the case can't be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.