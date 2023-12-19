Man charged with uttering threats after incident at Chatham bank

A charge has been laid after an incident at a Chatham bank.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to the Bank of Montreal on St. Clair Street Monday afternoon for a threat investigation.

When officers arrived, they learned a man approached a staff member requesting for a new bank card.

Police say when the staff member asked for identification, the man became upset and made comments about harming the employee and damaging the bank.

The 31-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested at the bank.

He is charged with uttering threats.