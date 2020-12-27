Man Dies in East-Windsor Industrial Accident

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate a fatal industrial accident in east Windsor over the weekend.

Windsor Police Service confirmed they were called to the scene of a workplace accident in an industrial park in the 6500 block of Catelon Drive Saturday at around 1 p.m.

Police tell CTV Windsor the ministry took over the investigation after it was determined a 24-year-old man had died in the accident.

Witnesses told AM800 News part of the building collapsed Saturday — it's the same building that sustained $500,000 damage in a fire on Dec. 20.

AM800 News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation but has yet to receive a response.