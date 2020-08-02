Man Faces Charges after Crashing into Windsor Police Cruiser

A young man from Windsor, Ont. faces charges after crashing into a police cruiser Saturday.

Windsor Policer Service had been called to the eastbound off ramp of E.C. Row Expressway at Lauzon Parkway for an abandoned vehicle around 3 p.m.

Police say the unmarked SUV had pulled into the right lane with all its lights deployed to assess the situation. Moments later the police vehicle was struck from behind by another car.

The patrol officer wasn't hurt, but the male driver of the vehicle suffered minor-injuries, according to police.

Police say the man from Windsor, Ont. faces careless driving charges in relation to the crash.

Windsor police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when they see a patrol vehicle with its lights fully deployed on the side of the road for the safety of all involved.