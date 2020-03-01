Man Faces Several Charges in Windsor Drug Bust

A local man faces several charges after a drug bust in Windsor.

An investigation by the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) resulted in a search warrant for a home in the 300-block of Hyde Street, according to Windsor Police Service.

Police say the Emergency Services Unit assisted DIGS in executing the warrant around 11am Thursday.

One person fled the home but police say ESU officers gave chase and were able to arrest the man in a nearby garage.

Cash and suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine were seized from the home, according to WPS.

A 38-year-old Windsor man has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he's also charged with breaching court conditions and possession of stolen property under $5,000.