Man facing multiple charges after arrest on stolen motorcycle

A 43-year-old man is facing theft, weapons and drug charges after he was stopped by Windsor Police while riding a stolen motorcycle.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m., members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were patrolling in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue when they noticed a motorcycle that appeared to be spray painted and was missing a licence plate.

Officers say they quickly learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen earlier this month.

The driver was taken into custody, where a search uncovered he two knives, brass knuckles, eight grams of suspected cocaine, 19 grams of suspected Fentanyl and $660 in cash on him.

The local man is facing seven criminal counts in total, including possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.