Man facing robbery charges after weekend incident

A man from Walpole Island is facing robbery charges following an incident over the weekend.

According to Chatham-Kent police, on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at a business on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.

Through investigation, police learned the man entered the business and demanded money from the employee, while keeping his hands in his coat pockets and suggesting that he was armed with a weapon.

The employee complied with his demands and the man fled the scene on a bicycle, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers then flooded the area with a description of the man and bicycle.

Police say shortly after 5:00 p.m. they located the bicycle and the man inside a home on Elgin Street.

A 34-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery, and was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.



