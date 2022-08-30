Man from Essex going the distance to honour son who died of cancer

A man from Essex is going the distance to honour his son.

John Trepanier, co-founder of the Nolan's Smile Foundation, has chosen to honour his son who died after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer by running from London to Windsor.

His son, Nolan, was 18 months old when he was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer that affects children.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nolan's SMILE Foundation Facebook

Trepanier started his journey on Saturday morning from the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. He then ended his run Sunday evening outside of Windsor Regional Hospital, completing his 182 kilometre run.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Trepanier says he trained very hard to be able to do this.

He says Nolan was a very happy kid, despite his illness.

"He was a great kid. Through everything he went through he definitely was able to be happy and keep a smile on his face."

He says why he decided to do the long distance run, despite knowing it was going to be difficult.

"The challenge that I chose to put myself through, the hardship I chose to put myself through is nothing, like these kids have no choice on these battles. Like when I was tired I was able to maybe sit down and these kids don't even know when they're tired, when they want to give up, they have no choice."

He says what the goal is with the Nolan's Smile Foundation.

"Provide the new hospital in Windsor with a centre like the Snoezelen Room, but in London was called the Smile Room, and it's an interactive room with bright lights and sounds."

Trepanier says Nolan grew up in the county and loved the farm and tractors.

Nolan died on June 21, 2019, two months before his third birthday.

- with files from CTV Windsor