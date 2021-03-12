Man from Highgate, Ont. Faces Child Porn and Drug Charges

A man in Chatham-Kent faces child pornography and drug charges.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says its Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Highgate, Ont. in a child luring investigation Wednesday.

Police say electronic devices were seized for analysis and illicit cannabis was discovered on the property.

The Chatham-Kent Intelligence Unit was called in to execute a second search warrant under the Cannabis Act around 6 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say more than $200,000 in illicit cannabis was seized from the home.

A 29-year-old man from Highgate, Ont. is charged with several child pornography and drug related offences.

Police says the man was released on a promise to appear in court.

