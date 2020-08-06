Man Hits Police Cruiser, Charged with Impaired Driving for Second Time

A Chatham, Ont. man has been charged with impaired driving for a second time; this time while picking up his impounded vehicle.

The 24-year-old was charged with impaired driving and had is licence suspended for 90 days on July 25. His car was impounded during that arrest.

On Tuesday the man picked up his vehicle and struck a Chatham-Kent Police cruiser that was at the impound yard for an unrelated investigation.

The officers suspected he had been consuming alcohol and arrested him for a second time.

Police say he was taken to headquarters where a breath test determined his blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.

The man has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit; he was released on a promise to appear in court.

