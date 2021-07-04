Man in Critical Condition after Motorcycle Crash in LaSalle

A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in LaSalle.

LaSalle Police Service (LPS) says officers were called to Highway 18 north of the Turkey Creek Bridge just before midnight Saturday.

According to police, the man was driving his motorcycle northbound toward Windsor when he hit the median and lost control.

The northbound stretch of the highway has a tight turn right after the Turkey Creek Bridge.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital with serious and potentially life threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

The road was closed until around 4 a.m. Sunday while the LPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit documented the scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.