Man in custody following six hour stand-off with Windsor police

Windsor police say a man is in custody following a six hour stand-off in the Riverside area.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Copperfield Place on Thursday. Police say a person in crisis is currently barricaded inside a house, which has been contained by police.

Police remain on scene, but the area has been reopened to the public.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

This investigation is not related to the fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 28, say police.