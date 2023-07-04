Man in hospital and firearm recovered after police situation in Lakeshore

A 21-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries after a police situation in Lakeshore.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says the OPP received a call Monday afternoon about an armed man acting erratically.

The SIU says an officer located the man in the area of West Belle River Road.

According to the SIU, the man ran at the officer with a weapon and took a firearm from the officer’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The SIU says the man was found later in the river and was taken to safety.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says the firearm has been recovered.