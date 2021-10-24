Man injured while fleeing police in Amherstburg: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit has released more details on a crash Friday night in Amherstburg.

According to the SIU, an off-duty Windsor Police Service officer spotted a driver operating a pick-up truck erratically around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the officer called in the incident near Huron Church and Cabana Road in LaSalle.

The SIU says an on-duty Windsor police cruiser spotted the truck in the 7000 block of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg a short time later.

According to the SIU, the officer attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver exited the vehicle before it struck a pole.

The man driving the truck suffered serious injuries and the SIU envoked its mandate to investigates police actions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

