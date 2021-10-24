iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Man injured while fleeing police in Amherstburg: SIU

am800-news-special-investigations-unit-siu

The Special Investigations Unit has released more details on a crash Friday night in Amherstburg.

According to the SIU, an off-duty Windsor Police Service officer spotted a driver operating a pick-up truck erratically around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the officer called in the incident  near Huron Church and Cabana Road in LaSalle.

The SIU says an on-duty Windsor police cruiser spotted the truck in the 7000 block of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg a short time later.

According to the SIU, the officer attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver exited the vehicle before it struck a pole.

The man driving the truck suffered serious injuries and the SIU envoked its mandate to investigates police actions resulting in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events