Man on Fire Leads to Police Investigation in London

Police in London are describing it as a serious assault.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the area of Thompson Road and Jaqueline Street around 5:15pm on Saturday.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man who was on fire.

Officers extinguished the fire and the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 33-year-old man from London was arrested and officers also seized a knife and ammunition.

He is charged with Attempt to commit murder, two counts of breach of probation and six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

