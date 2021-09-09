Man seriously injured during interaction with Windsor police

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is investigating after a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries while being apprehended by Windsor police.

According to a release from the SIU, around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Windsor police officers located a missing man in distress on Wyandotte Street East.

While officers were apprehending the man, there was an interaction with police and an officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at the man.

He is now in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation or anyone who may have any video evidence to contact the SIU.

The Special Investigation Unit is a civilian oversight agency responsible for investigating interactions between the police and the public that have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.