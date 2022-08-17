Man shot and killed by Windsor police had troubled past and history of violence

Allan Andkilde, the man shot by Windsor police and later died in hospital appeared to have a troubled past.

According to CTV Edmonton, police charged Andkilde in 2014 for attempted murder, break and enter, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000 for an incident outside of a property management company in west Edmonton.

He was 62 at the time.

When the incident occurred, witnesses told CTV News they saw a man armed with a knife and yelling profanities in front of the business, before he smashed through a window.

Police said when he was inside; he fought with the manager, and slashed his neck – a short time later, a bystander recorded video of the victim escaping from the business.

In 2015 another Edmonton media outlet reported, Andkilde was sentenced to five years in prison for the incident.

The media outlet said, the attempted murder charge was withdrawn, along with the threats, weapons and mischief charges. He did plead guilty to aggravated assault and break and enter.

As AM800 news reported, Windsor police were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue Monday afternoon for a man waving a machete and threatening people.

During the interaction with the man, one officer tased him and another officer shot him.

The 70-year-old man died in hospital Monday night.

The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.