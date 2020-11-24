Man Suffers Five Inch Laceration After Machete Attack Near Wallaceburg

Police in Chatham-Kent have issued a warrant for a man after machete attack near Wallaceburg.

Police say an argument occurred on Monday around 5pm on Pond Road between the victim and the accused.

According to police, the accused confronted the male victim with a machete and struck him in the face causing a 5-inch laceration.

Police say the victim fled the scene and drove himself to the hospital.

Police are looking for a 34-year-old man of no fixed address.

The man faces a number of charges including aggravated assault, utter threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of failure to comply with release order.