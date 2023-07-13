Man survives after falling off the Ambassador Bridge

'Very fortunate' is how the Chief of Community Relations at the Detroit Fire Department is describing the man who survived after falling off the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief James Harris says a man who was working on the bridge, on the Detroit side, fell off around 4 p.m. Wednesday into the Detroit River.

He says people fishing saw the man working on the bridge when he fell, but he was able to stay afloat and coast down the river.

Those who saw him fall ran to get help J.W. Westcott Co. and boats were sent into the water to rescue the man.

Harris says the Detroit Fire Department provided medical assistance right away.

"He survived, thank goodness. We immediately transported him to the hospital and he survived. He's doing okay right now, he's a little banged up, but he will survive."

Harris says the man was awake the entire time.

"He was, I mean this is remarkable. He was conscious, he was talking, very thankful, very appreciative, and very fortune."

He says the outcome could have been very different.

"What I do want to say, if it wasn't for the quick thinking of these citizens that just happened to be fishing, no telling what the outcome would've been."

Harris says there will be an investigation into how the man fell off the bridge.

According to CTV News, the Windsor Police Service directed all comment to U.S. authorities.

CTV News has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Ambassador Bridge company for details.

AM800 News has reached out to Detroit Police, but have yet to hear back.

- with files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum