Windsor police are looking to identify a man who vandalized a parked vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was parked on September 2 in a downtown parking garage in the 200-block of Glengarry Avenue.

According to police, the man was seen on video surveillance kicking the vehicle, causing substantial damage to the passenger door and rearview mirror totalling over $3,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.