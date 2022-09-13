Man wanted for 'random act of violence' arrested in London

The man wanted in connection with a 'random act of violence' that happened in downtown Windsor earlier this month has been arrested.

Windsor Police report that 35-year-old Stephen Kennedy, from Windsor, was apprehended by the London Police Service on September 12.

Police say he was brought back to Windsor and charged with aggravated assault, mischief, and robbery.

Back on September 3, just after 11:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Park St. W and Pelissier St. after a person was the apparent victim of an unprovoked assault.

Through investigation, officers learned that the victim approached Kennedy, who appeared to be in distress at the time.

According to police, Kennedy then responded by seriously assaulting the victim before fleeing on the victim's bike.

The victim suffered very serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.