Man wanted for several firearm-related charges turns himself in


A Windsor man wanted for several firearm-related charges has turned himself in after nearly a month. 

The Windsor Police Service says 24-year-old, David 'Ivan' Trombley, turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters on Tuesday.

He faces numerous firearm-related charges such as possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, discharge of a firearm into a place, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

On Feb. 25, police received a report that a man was seen on social media pointing a firearm at a camera.

Officers learned that days before this incident, the suspect fired a shot at a home in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road.

No injuries were reported.

Police thank the public for their assistance. 

