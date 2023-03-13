Man wanted on outstanding warrants arrested for fentanyl possession in CK

Police in Chatham-Kent say a man wanted on multiple outstanding charges is now facing a drug charge as well, after police found him allegedly in possession of fentanyl early Saturday morning.

According to police, on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. police responded to a report about a 38-year-old man who was wanted by police.

Police say they located the man and arrested him on outstanding warrants of assault causing bodily harm, assault, and breach of a conditional sentence order.

A search of the man after his arrest also led police to discover a small quantity of fentanyl, and he was hit with an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The man was held pending a bail hearing.