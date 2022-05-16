Man with machete charged in Chatham-Kent

A 43-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault with a weapon after an incident late Sunday afternoon in Chatham.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers responded to a disturbance on Oxley Drive, after receiving a call about a man attempting to hit the caller with a machete.

Police say a description of the man was provided and he was located by police a short time later.

The man is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with Probation Order.

