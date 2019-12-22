Manageable Holiday Shopping Crowds at Devonshire Mall

A manageable crowd at Devonshire Mall in Windsor for the final weekend of shopping before Christmas.

Many shoppers AM800 news spoke to, said the crowds, line-ups and parking weren't too bad.

Many feel people are turning to online shopping and because there isn't any snow or cold temperatures, it doesn't feel like Christmas.

Shopper Deborah Lesperance says the nice weather is actually a bonus for shopping.

"I think that's what brought people out, because there is no snow, there is no cold, it is sunny outside, it is beautiful, I think that has a lot to do with it," she says.

Sydney Lewis was done her Christmas shopping and was just casually looking around. She was at the mall during Black Friday and said the crowds were larger.

"It was crazy," she said."and I assume Boxing Day will be even worse."

Her theory behind the management crowds is online shopping.

"I think online shopping has a lot to do with that now because even when you are busy, right before bed, you can shop a little bit so I think in previous years that we have been here, even because online shopping has been so much more prominent now, it is less busy," she says.