Manager of downtown business suggests coalition to address homeless and safety issues

The manager of a downtown Windsor business calls vandalism and safety issues in the core "frustrating" but thinks the larger issue is "what do we do moving forward?"

Jennifer Wells, the general manager of Anderson Funeral Home and Cremation Centre at 895 Ouellette Ave., thinks there is a need for a coalition involving mental health professionals, the City of Windsor and the business community to help those in need while maintaining their goals.

The funeral home, which is located right next to the Downtown Mission of Windsor's homeless shelter, had one its window smashed this past Sunday, the third time in the past nine months that has happened.

But Wells stresses that the Downtown Mission has been very courteous and supportive to work with in addressing concerns around safety and access around their property.

She believes there is an opportunity to have a conversation about what is the plan to help each other and help those who need our help.

"I think there is a desire to be a good neighbour and a good societal member, and I think we're open to how do we help? How do we help so that we can achieve our mutual goals? Safety, security, prosperity for business who want to continue to serve their clients and customers," she says.

Wells believes it's time for people to come together on this situation.

"You know we can tell a lot by our society by how we can care for those in crisis. I think our business and other businesses, I think there is a coalition needed of support so that we can all maintain our goals," she says.

Wells as a business in the downtown core, they have seen significant changes in the last few years with more people in crisis than ever before.

"We're very interested in a creative solution and being part of a change, and not sitting on the sidelines and complaining only after our business has been damaged or only after something has taken away from our bottom line. I think we'd be very interested in creating a solution and not being part of a proverbial problem," she adds.

In the past few weeks, a number of businesses in and around the downtown core have reported break and enters along with smashed windows including Shawarma Palace on Ouellette Avenue and La Vern’s Market on University Avenue.