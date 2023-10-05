Mandatory masking policy for staff will be required at Windsor Regional Hospital starting next week

A modified mandatory masking policy will be required at Windsor Regional Hospital starting next week.

As a result of a predicted increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses in the community, WRH is returning to its modified mandatory masking policy that was in place earlier this year.

Effective Tuesday October 10, at 12:01 a.m., employees, professional staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks when within two metres of any patient unless there is a physical barrier present.

Additional personal protective equipment, such as gowns and eye protection, may be required for patients in additional precautions or when a unit is experiencing an outbreak.

Signage will be posted on these rooms or units to inform all those who enter about PPE requirements.

It is also recommended that visitors mask when within two metres of patients. With the exception of symptomatic patients, masking is not required in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias, and elevators.

Masking is highly recommended for visitors and patients in waiting rooms and lounges in high-risk areas such as Dialysis, the Emergency Department and the Cancer Centre.

All individuals who put on a mask should use a hospital-issued mask, which will be provided at hospital entrances.