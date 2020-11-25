Mandatory Masks Coming to Amherstburg River Light's Festival

Amherstburg is rolling out a mandatory mask order at its River Lights Winter Festival.

The annual event that lights up Kings Navy Yard and Toddy Jones Park kicked-off on Nov. 14.

River Lights is held outdoors, but council decided it's better to be overly cautious with COVID-19 cases spiking province wide.

Councillor Don McArthur says the town wants to assure residents can continue to enjoy the event.

"They're bringing a lot of people hope right now, they're bringing a lot of people joy, families are going down there and really enjoying the sites," he says. "We don't want a situation to happen where we have to shut them down."

McArthur says it's a simple way of lowering the risk of an outbreak.

"We want people to come, of course, but we just want to make sure that they're doing it safely and we're doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19" he added.

He says the mask order is a responsible move.

"The town just wanted to get ahead of it and make sure we're doing everything we could to keep our community safe," he says.

McArthur says final details of the mask order are still being worked on, but it will be ready for the weekend.

The River Lights Festival runs until January 4, 2021.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi