Mandatory vaccination for caregivers and guests at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

A change is coming to the COVID-19 vaccination policy at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Starting November 22, all caregivers and guests must be fully vaccinated and show ID, meaning a negative test will no longer be accepted.

No patient or client will be denied entry or care due to vaccination status.

“As a healthcare provider you have come to know and trust in Windsor-Essex, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our patients, staff, physicians and individuals entering the HDGH campus,” explains Janice Kaffer, President and CEO. “Our staff and physicians have worked incredibly hard through this pandemic and together with vaccines, masking, testing and physical distancing, we can combat this virus but it takes each of us to do our part.”

Exceptions to the new policy will be made on a case by case basis.

HDGH will also be lifting its previous visitor restrictions, so effective November 22nd, patients will not be limited on the number of guests visiting at any given time.

At the end of August, the hospital launched a mandate for designated care partners, visitors and guests to be either vaccianted to enter the west-end campus or be subject to a PCR test.