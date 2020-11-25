iHeartRadio
Manning, Woodson, Johnson on Hall of Fame List

am800-sports-football-hall of fame-peyton manning

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.

A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The selection committee will meet during Super Bowl week to select the entrants.

 


   with files from  (The Associated Press)

