Manufacturing Day returns to Windsor-Essex after three years

More than 700 local secondary students will be touring 18 local manufacturing facilities across the region today, to learn about careers in the sector.

The annual event hasn't been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials say the demand has been growing for students to return to tour the local industry facilities.

The event is coordinated by Workforce WindsorEssex and Invest WindsorEssex.

It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various manufacturing facilities in the area.

Participating employers include Anchor Danly, AIS Technologies Group, South Essex Fabricating and AAR Aircraft Services Windsor ULC.

Windsor-Essex was the first community in Canada to participate in MFG Day back in 2013, when six companies hosted 150 students.