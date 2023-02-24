Many remain without power locally

Many residents remain without power in Windsor-Essex.

The CEO of Enwin Utilities says roughly 250 of their customers have been affected by outages following this week's ice storm.

Areas affected include South Windsor, South Cameron, Sandwich and Pillette.

Garry Rossi says crews are working extremely hard to get everything up and running again.

"If you look back roughly 24 hours ago we had 25,000 customers without power, we are down to 250 our crews are working tirelessly to get everyone back up and running, and we are making amazing progress. I empathize with the customers and we thank them for their patience."

Rossi says they will work to help other power companies within the area.

"We respond to those requests, that's what it's all about, it's all about helping the community helping out our fellow LDCs in the area and that happens quite often. We have to get our customers back up and running and then we work together to get everyone back up."

He says their smart technology indicates what homes remain without power.

"Some of these customers may not have been without power within 24 hours, it might have been where they had it for a few hours but it got knocked off again so its just this continuing revolving thing that we keep having to work through and that is the nature of this kind of event."

Rossi says he hopes they have everything up and running by 11 a.m.

Hydro One also says thousands of their customers in Essex County and Chatham-Kent also remain without power due to the ice storm.