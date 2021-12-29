Many unanswered questions from elementary school staff on students returning to classes

With elementary students normally set to return to the classroom next week from holiday break, the local president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says staff members have many unanswered questions and concerns.

Mario Spagnuolo says there is a lot of anxiety and he's hoping government officials make a decision soon so teachers can prepare for Monday.

He says concerns dealing with the Omicron variant and COVID-19 cases on the rise they have not been told anything from the province on if students will return to school or do virtual learning.

"We're hoping to get some details before the end of this week, that would make the most sense so that families can prepare and teachers can get ready for whatever the decision," says Spagnuolo. "Lots of questions, seems like the minister of education and the premier are missing in action. I know they haven't made any announcements in the last few days."

He says there are staff members who are for virtual learning and members who want to come back to schools.

"The members are on both sides of the equation here, there's some members who want to go back to in person even with the numbers increasing and the new variant," he says. "We also have members that think that it makes the most sense to teach virtually for at least two weeks.

Spagnuolo says he is not surprised by the lack of an announcement so far.

"I'm not surprised, but at the same time it doesn't make it acceptable," says Spagnuolo. "I think they have to make decisions, they have to let people know in advanced. We have single parent families for example who work on the front lines, essential workers that have to struggle to find child care arrangements if they are going to pivot virtually."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about the final decision for in person learning sometime this week.