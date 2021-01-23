Maple Leafs Double Up Oilers at Home

Minus both Auston Matthews and Joe Thornton, the Maple Leafs didn't miss a beat.

John Tavares broke a 2-2 tie with a third period power play goal and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves as Toronto picked up a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena.

Jimmy Vesey and Mitch Marner added goals while Adam Brooks scored his first career NHL goal for the Leafs in the win as well.

Toronto has won four of its last six games.

Elsewhere, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist as the Blackhawks skated past the Red Wings 4-1 in Chicago.

Dylan Larkin was the lone goal scorer for Detroit.